HMWSSB felicitates retired officials
Highlights
Water Board felicitated four employees retired who on December 31.
Khairtabad: Water Board felicitated four employees retired who on December 31.
Admistration officers and staff bid a formal good bye to their colleagues at the HMWSSB headquarters here on Thursday. Retired employess were provided with retirement benefits such as gratuity and other benefits through cheque. The event was attended by Khadar, CGM, HMWSSB, and several employees.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...