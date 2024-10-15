HMWSSB MD reviews 90 day special drive

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Water Board managing director, Ashok Reddy, along with senior officials, conducted a review meeting of the 90 day special drive undertaken by HMWSSB on Monday.

The managing director said that a dash board has been set up at the head office in regards to this 90 day special drive. In this, complaints submitted to the MCC about sewage overflow, polluted water, and silt on roads are recorded on Google Maps based on the respective can numbers. This registration shows how many times complaints have been received in each area and how many times the details have been resolved. Depending on the number of complaints, the size of the bubble will change. Using this arrangement, the authorities can solve problems depending on the severity.

The waste (silt) in the manholes should be moved to the dumping yard. It was suggested that suitable places should be examined for their establishment if there is a need for dumping yards.

“Consumers should arrange pits in their houses. Otherwise, notices should be issued to them. If a tanker is booked from next January, additional charges will be filed. Information related to this should be sent to users in the form of SMS, and documents should be handed over directly to them,” said a senior officer, HMWSSB.