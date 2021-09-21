HMWSSB takes up pipeline works in Secunderabad

Secunderabad: The work of replacing old water and sewage lines for drinking water supply with modern mild steel pipeline across the Secunderabad constituency was taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Monday.

Earlier, several colonies and other areas of Secunderabad were receiving contaminated water due to which many suffered health issues. The board assured residents that once the pipelines were replaced there won't be any chance of water contamination. It aims to supply clean water in the constituency.

Recently, the board officials had identified leaks in several areas and took steps to prevent water contamination by closing all leakages in pipelines which resulted in sewage getting mixed with water. A resident of Boudhanagar alleged that they had been receiving contaminated water for the past three years. After many representations and requests, the board has taken up the work. According to a board official, a special operation is planned to resolve sewage and water issues in the constituency. It is preparing proposals to lay new sewage and water lines in some areas of five divisions with a capacity of 350 mm, and repairs in others.

The development works costing of Rs 2.45 crore will be started soon. Despite temporary repair, which were completed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, people still received contaminated water. Funds have been allotted for modernisation of another 250 valves at Tarnaka, Addagutta, Mettuguda and Sitaphalmandi.

Said Manohar Reddy a resident, "prior to the monsoon, 16 development pipelines were laid in the Tarnaka division covering 16 canals. Due to heavy rain many sewage lines were either damaged or blocked because of which manholes were choking the area:" To permanently fix the sewage lines, the board has included 22 areas like Manikeshwari Nagar, Lalapet, Nacharam. "We are paying special attention to development works. The board is ready to lay new pipelines in Secunderabad. The works are 60 per cent completed in Sitaphalmandi," said Y. Krishna, DGM.