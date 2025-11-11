Hoax bomb threat triggers scare at RGIA

Hyderabad: A bomb threat email targeting a British Airways flight from London to Hyderabad sparked a major security scare at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday.

The email, received by airport authorities before the flight’s arrival, claimed that a bomb was planted onboard the aircraft carrying 212 passengers. Prompted by the threat, airport security and CISF personnel undertook extensive checks and evacuated all passengers safely.

The flight landed safely at Hyderabad around 5.30 am and very thorough inspections by bomb disposal squads and police found no explosives or suspicious items. Authorities later confirmed the bomb threat was a hoax. A police case has been registered and an investigation is underway to identify the sender of the threatening email. The swift response by airport security helped prevent panic and ensured passenger safety, with officials commending the coordinated efforts of the police and CISF teams. The incident has raised awareness about the importance of vigilance and emergency protocols at major airports.

This hoax follows recent trends of bogus threats targeting flights, stressing continued investment in aviation security and rapid threat assessment measures to protect travellers.