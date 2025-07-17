Huge blaze breaks out at chips warehouse in Jagadgirigutta

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a godown of a potato chips making unit at Papireddy Nagar in Jagadgirigutta on Wednesday. No casualties were reported, the property sustained heavy damage.

The incident occurred at Surya Enterprises chips warehouse, which is situated within a densely populated area. Following the incident, thick smoke spread through the area, triggering panic among residents. However, the firefighters managed to control the blaze.

On information, fire and emergency personnel rushed to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control using two fire engines.

According to the fire department, the unit contained plastic, fibre, and other highly combustible materials, which contributed to the intensity of the fire and the formation of thick black smoke.

Officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties occurred during the incident, but extensive damage to stored goods and infrastructure is being assessed.

The Jagadgirigutta police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess any lapses in safety protocols at the facility.