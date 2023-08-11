Huge response to Liquor shops tender in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Officials say that the response to tenders for liquor shops has been huge in the wake of the upcoming election season in Telangana. He said that many people are applying with the intention that if they get the shops, it will rain money. It is explained that more than 2 thousand applications have been received in just three days.



It is said that this time there is a huge competition for liquor tenders. The traders said that despite charging Rs.2 lakh as application fee (non-refundable), they are not backing off. In the previous notification, the government had collected Rs.1,350 crore in the form of application fees, and this time it is expected that an even bigger amount will reach the government exchequer.

Officials said that applications are pouring in all the districts of the state. It was explained that many people are competing for the tenders of liquor shops in Karimnagar, Rangareddy, Warangal, Khammam and Nizamabad.

He said that while there are 2,620 liquor shops across the state, more than 2,000 applications have already been received and more applications are likely to be received in the coming days. Officials explained that the deadline for tender submission will end at 6 pm on August 18 and liquor shops will be allotted on 21st through lottery system.