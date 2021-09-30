Huzurabad bypoll: BJP alleges code violation by TRS

Hyderabad: A delegation of State unit of BJP met State Chief Electoral Officer Dr Shashank Goel and urged him to take necessary action against the ruling TRS complaining about the violation of election code by the pink party in Huzurabad constituency.

The delegation led by party national executive member Nallu Indrasena Reddy, State general secretary G Premender Reddy and state secretary Dr S Prakash Reddy met the CEO on Wednesday and briefed him about various codes of conduct that the ruling party and its leaders were violating.

Nallu Indrasena Reddy alleged that the ruling party was resorting to pleasing tactics in Huzurabad. In the representation given to the CEO, they said that the TRS was pleasing as well as threatening the voters, which was in utter violation of Sections 171-C, 171-G and 171-H of the Indian Penal Code.

The State government had failed to remove the signboards and advertisements erected with government funds showing their popular schemes along with photos of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his cabinet colleagues to influence the voters. It amounts to violating the election code. There were so many RTC buses moving on the roads with such advertisements, they added.

Alleging that the police are hand-in-glove with the ruling party, they said that the police personnel were even serving food to those who were attending the TRS meetings.

"The TRS party workers are grossly violating the relevant provisions of law by paying money to voters through Google Pay, Paytm etc., as they did in earlier elections," they pointed out.

Against this backdrop, the BJP delegation said that it was necessary to deploy a Police Observer, other than General Observer to conduct a free and fair election in Huzurabad. The also called for removal of government advertisements on the RTC buses as well as at government properties besides transfer of money through various payment apps.