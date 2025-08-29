Live
- IIT Madras study shows how human activity affects aerosol and climate
- Story-led learning nurtures confidence, communication and creativity in early childhood
- Winter wardrobe essentials for students moving overseas
- APPSC FBO & ABO Admit Cards 2025 Released | Download Hall Ticket for Sept 7 Exam
- Microsoft Word to Save New Documents Directly to Cloud for Windows Users
- Walls that speak her story: Inside a woman’s dream home
- Top natural ingredients that make juices sweet without sugar
- Nelson Business School Honors Graduates at Convocation 2025
- Wordle August 28 2025 Answer & Hints | Puzzle #1531 Solution
- Hyderabad Shines Bright at Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025
HyBiz TV Food Awards 2025 Celebrates Culinary Excellence in Telangana
Highlights
Hyderabad hosted the 4th edition of the HyBiz TV Food Awards on August 26 at HICC Novotel, honoring over 50 food industry professionals alongside...
Hyderabad hosted the 4th edition of the HyBiz TV Food Awards on August 26 at HICC Novotel, honoring over 50 food industry professionals alongside three Legend Awards.
Telangana Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, via video message, congratulated the organizers, highlighting the event’s role in promoting Telangana’s culture and tourism globally. Legend Awards were presented to Ravi Kumar (Ohri’s), Venkata Rama Raju (Vivaha Bhojanamba), and Chef Chalapati Ravu (Simply South).
The ceremony was further graced by TGTDC Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, Miss Universe Telangana Kashvi, and industry leaders, celebrating culinary innovation, excellence, and the vibrant gastronomic heritage of Telangana.
Next Story