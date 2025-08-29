  • Menu
HyBiz TV Food Awards 2025 Celebrates Culinary Excellence in Telangana

x
Highlights

Hyderabad hosted the 4th edition of the HyBiz TV Food Awards on August 26 at HICC Novotel, honoring over 50 food industry professionals alongside three Legend Awards.

Telangana Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, via video message, congratulated the organizers, highlighting the event’s role in promoting Telangana’s culture and tourism globally. Legend Awards were presented to Ravi Kumar (Ohri’s), Venkata Rama Raju (Vivaha Bhojanamba), and Chef Chalapati Ravu (Simply South).

The ceremony was further graced by TGTDC Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, Miss Universe Telangana Kashvi, and industry leaders, celebrating culinary innovation, excellence, and the vibrant gastronomic heritage of Telangana.

