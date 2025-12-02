Hyd Metro integrates transgender personnel into frontline security

The Hyderabad Metro Rail has inducted 20 transgenders into its security services and after undergoing training, they have started working from Monday. They will be used for baggage scanner, overall station security and other purposes.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail, one of India’s largest and most advanced urban transit systems, operates across three corridors with 57 stations, facilitating the daily commute of nearly five lakh passengers. Women constitute approximately 30 per cent of these commuters, and ensuring their safety, comfort, and confidence remains a foremost priority of the Hyderabad Metro Rail system.

The HMR authorities said that in line with the Government of Telangana’s commitment to inclusivity, dignity, and equal opportunity, special emphasis has been placed on deploying transgender personnel across various public service sectors.

To further enhance the safety and comfort of women passengers and to continuously strengthen the existing safety ecosystem, Hyderabad Metro Rail is adopting proactive, capacity-building measures across its network. These initiatives aim to reassure women commuters, improve their travel experience, and ensure a secure and supportive environment throughout the Metro Rail system, said a HMR official.

After successfully completing their Induction Security Training, these trained personnel began performing duties from Monday at selected Metro stations and inside Metro trains. This initiative not only enhances security but also reflects the government’s broader resolve to empower marginalised communities through meaningful employment and social inclusion. The engagement of transgender personnel marks a significant milestone in Hyderabad Metro Rail’s mission to create a safe, inclusive, and commuter-friendly environment. Their presence will strengthen frontline passenger services and reinforce the safety framework, especially for women commuters.

The key responsibilities of the newly inducted personnel include women commuter Safety- supporting and enhancing safety measures in general areas and in ladies-only coaches.

Passenger Guidance and Support -Assisting passengers with directions, information, and on-ground facilitation, and baggage scanner assistance- monitoring baggage scanner operations to ensure smooth and secure passenger movement. Street-level and concourse security involve maintaining a visible, approachable, and reassuring presence across station premises. This role contributes to overall station security by helping ensure a safe, orderly, and welcoming environment at assigned Metro stations.