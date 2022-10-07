Hyd Metro reschedules timings

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail on Friday announced that it has rescheduled the timings of its services from October 10. Hyderabad Metro Rail will now operate its services from 6 am (first train) to 11.00 pm (last train from respective stations).

"The last train will leave at 11 PM from respective terminal stations while starting the daily services at the usual 6 AM. Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping the metro journey safe," said NVS Reddy, Manging Director, HMRL in a tweet.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail also became the first to comeup with an e-ticketing system through Whatsapp in association with its delivery partner Billeasy.