Hyd Metro water ed reviews summer water preparedness at Mayuri Nagar

Hyderabad: Aspart of efforts to strengthen drinking water arrangements ahead of the summer season, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Executive Director Mayank Mittal conducted an inspection of the Mayuri Nagar tanker filling station on Tuesday. The station, located in the O&M Division 17 (Ameenpur) under the Miyapur section, is a critical hub for meeting the seasonal surge in demand.

During the visit, the Executive Director reviewed the operational status of filling points and assessed current tanker requirements. He held discussions with officials regarding the anticipated increase in demand during the upcoming summer months and issued directions to ensure an uninterrupted supply. Emphasis was placed on effective tanker management and meticulous preparedness under the Summer Action Plan.

Addressing public service standards, Mittal reviewed grievance redressal mechanisms and instructed staff to promptly resolve complaints received via Metro Customer Care and other platforms. He stressed that a timely response to consumer issues is essential to prevent public inconvenience during peak demand periods.

The Executive Director also visited Nagarjuna Enclave in Miyapur to inspect the premises following an application for a bulk water supply connection. He examined the site to review feasibility and technical requirements alongside on-the-spot officials.

The inspection was attended by senior board members, including Chief General Managers Kiran Kumar and Srinivas Reddy, and other officials. The visit highlights the board’s proactive strategy of close monitoring to ensure efficient operations, particularly in the city’s rapidly expanding suburban areas.