Hyd top cop joins Lal Darwaza Bonalu festivities, assures full security

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand participated in the Lal Darwaza Bonalu festival, including the Shikara Puja and Dwajarohanam (flag hoisting) ceremonies. The Commissioner stated that it is customary for the temple committee to invite the Hyderabad City Kotwal for these annual events. CV Anand noted that the Bonalu festivities have been observed here for approximately 120 years, continuing the same tradition. Across Telangana, people celebrate the Bonalu festival with great devotion for a month. CV Anand was accompanied by GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, K Apoorva Rao (DCP Special Branch), Sneha Mehra (DCP South Zone), and R Venkateswarlu (DCP Traffic), along with other officials, Temple Committee Chairman B Maruthi Yadav, and committee members.

The Commissioner recalled that the Lal Darwaza Simhavahini Sri Mahankali Temple is a historically significant temple. In 1908, severe floods caused by heavy rains and a widespread plague epidemic in the areas surrounding this temple led to the deaths of approximately 50,000 people. At that time, Hyderabad’s population stood at 4 lakh. Upon the advice of Prime Minister Kishen Pershad, the then Nizam, Mir Mahbub Ali Khan, arranged special prayers for the Goddess. “Following these prayers, the Musi River floods subsided, and the epidemic receded. Since then, it has been a tradition to celebrate Bonalu during the Ashadha month,” stated CV Anand.

On this occasion, the Commissioner stated that the Police Department has made all necessary security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents. He recalled that the Golconda Bonalu and Balkampet Bonalu were conducted peacefully.