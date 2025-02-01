Hyd’bad CP felicitates outstanding cops

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand emphasised on Friday that providing security and serving the city with just 16,000 policemen is a huge challenge; yet the policemen are performing well. He appreciated the dedication and commitment of officers in performing their duties and congratulated the winners in the Mega reward programme 2024 for their significant contribution and exceptional dedication in performing their duties and detection of cases.

The police organised a mega reward programme for 2024. As many as 706 officers /staff have been recognised who contributed significantly in detection, apprehensions and disposal of cases and rewarded for their good work in 2024. They include six additional DCPs, 13 ACPs, 73 Inspectors, 83 SIs, 12 Assistant SIs, 86 head constables, 334 constables, 29 home guards, 64 ministerial staff and six public prosecutors and assistant PPs.

Taking the new age challenges being faced by the CCS and Cyber Crimes into consideration, the CP instituted the Commissioner’s Trophy to recognise the good work done by the special wings. For 2024 the trophy for best investigation team was awarded to EOW I of CCS, led by Y Harish Kumar, ACP, D Ram Babu, Inspector, SIs S Ravi Kumar, B Jayanth. For Cyber Crimes, the trophy for best investigation was awarded to team lead by K Madhusudhan Rao Inspector, SIs K Venkatesh, Ch Mahipal.