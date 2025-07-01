Hyd’bad police to auction 1,783 unclaimed vehicles

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police will auction 1,783 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles, currently pooled at various police stations across the Commissionerate. This disposal is authorised under Sections 7 of the Hyderabad (Metropolitan Area) Police Act 2004 and 40 of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

Any person with an objection or ownership interest must submit an application to the Commissioner of Police, ICCC, Banjara Hills, within six months from the proclamation date; otherwise, the vehicles will be auctioned. Details are available at SAR CPL Police ground, Amberpet, and on the official Hyderabad City Police website: www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in.