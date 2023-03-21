  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 2 students injured in school bus mishap

For representational purpose only
x

For representational purpose only

Highlights

  • This incident took place on Monday afternoon. According to Shamirpet Police, the driver dozed off at the when leading to the accident
  • The bus belonged to Sri Chaitanya School, Majeedpur, and was dropping the students at Thumkunta

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a school bus carrying 40 students crashed into a tree and slid over a trench, leaving two kids injured and the remaining were reported to be safe. This incident took place on Monday afternoon. According to Shamirpet Police, the driver dozed off at the when leading to the accident. However, he was not drunk, police officials clarified.

The bus belonged to Sri Chaitanya School, Majeedpur, and was dropping the students at Thumkunta, and at around 1 pm the bus hit a tree near a tea shop at Dongala Mysamma. The children were taken to a hospital for first aid and sent back home after treatment by the school management, the police added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X