Hyderabad: 24 tests positive for coronavirus at ST Boys Hostel

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: As many as 22 boarders along with Hostel Welfare Officer and watchman of ST Boys Hostel, Rajendranagar in Ranga Reddy district tested positive for Coronavirus on Friday. Out of the total 92 hostel boarders and staff who were randomly tested by the health team on Thursday, 22 boarders, including seven students each of 8th, 9th and 10th class and one student of 7th class along with one hostel welfare officer and watchman tested positive, informed Commissioner of Tribal Welfare Dr Christina Z Chongthu.

The affected ones have been quarantined in the hostel and remaining boarders who tested negative were sent home by arranging transportation.

"The quarantined boarders and staff are provided with a duty doctor and medicines by District Medical and Health Officer and food supplements including dry fruits are provided to them," said the Commissioner.