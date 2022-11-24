Hyderabad: 3-day workshop at Zoo

Hyderabad: As a part of training programme, the Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi in collaboration with Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad is organising a three-day workshop between November 23 and 25 for Zoo Biologists from ten different states across the country.

S Rajashekar, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad inaugurated the workshop on Wednesday along with A Nagamani, Deputy Curator, Dr M A Hakeem, Deputy Director (Vet), Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad and Dr Gowri Mallapur, Veterinary Consultant, Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi.

The officers paid homage and observed one-minute silence in honour of Srinivas Rao, Forest Range Officer who died on Tuesday. As many as 30 participants from different zoos across the country participated in the workshop at Nehru Zoological Park. The main objective of this workshop is 'Data Management for endangered species and Environment Enrichment planning'.