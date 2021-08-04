Hyderabad: 4 held for impersonating cops

Yakutpura: The Mirchowk police on Tuesday arrested four persons who were involved in committing an offence of snatching money and cell phone from a victim on the pretext of being police officers.

They were identified as Ikramuddin, Imamuddin, Ayan Khan and Ameer Wajid. Another accused Syed Wasif was arrested earlier.

According to the police, the five are natives of Bihar and were working in different hotels. On July 26 night, they stopped a man and told him to show his ID proof and took away money from him by claiming they were from the Police department.

The gang instructed him to walk them to his house. As he was afraid he took them to his house, where they stole property and fled.

The victim filed a police complaint. Based on it, the gang was arrested under Sections 419, 170, 420, 379 r/w 34 of IPC and sent to judicial custody, said the police.