Hyderabad: 44 weekly special trains extended for summer season
Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during summer season, Railways extended to run special trains between various destinations as detailed below:
Train No. 08585/08586 Visakhapatnam-Mahbubnagar-Visakhapatnam 18 weekly specials will stop at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar and Jadcherla stations in both the directions.
Train No. 08583/08584 Visakhapatnam – Tirupati – Visakhapatnam (18 services) will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Sri Kalahasti and Renigunta stations in both the directions.
Train No. 08543/08544 Visakhapatnam – Bangalore Cant – Visakhapatnam (eight services) will stop at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet and Krishnarajapuram stations in both the directions.
All these special trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Seating Coaches.