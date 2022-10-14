Hyderabad: 6 gates of Osman Sagar, 3 of Himayat Sagar lifted

Hyderabad: As the inflow of the twin reservoirs has increased following the heavy rain on Wednesday night, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) lifted six gates of Osman Sagar up to four feet and three gates of Himayat Sagar up to two feet.

The Osmansagar reservoir received an inflow of 2,000 cusecs which led officials to open six gates to release upto 2,748 cusecs. Himayat Sagar has also being receiving an inflow of 2,500 cusecs of which 2,812 cusecs has been released.