Hyderabad: 79 VDCC roads sanctioned for Karwan constituency

Hyderabad: Last month's heavy rain made people's lives miserable as driving in the city became a nightmare due to the bad condition of roads, giving a tough time to commuters. There were thousands of potholes on a few hundred roads in different parts of the city. Considering the issues, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sanctioned 79 new Vacuum Dewatered Cement Concrete (VDCC) roads for the Karwan constituency. The rain led to peeling of blacktop layer on roads and potholes filled with water stagnation worries among commuters/drivers. After the rain stopped the civic body identified over 10,000 potholes in the city.

In the Karwan constituency, most areas, including Tolichowki, Golconda, Nanal Nagar divisions, were flooded and roads damaged. To avoid water stagnation and to ensure long life of roads, the civic body had decided to lay VDCC roads. The corporation is focusing attention on laying roads in bylanes and in colonies. According to Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, the rain damaged roads in parts of Karwan. Following a representation of AIMIM, the GHMC sanctioned new VDCC roads worth Rs 13.5 crore, including 18 in Tolichowki, 14 in Langar Houz, 13 in Golconda, 15 in Nanal Nagar, 14 in Karwan, and five in Jiyaguda divisions. "Efforts are being made to complete the work at the earliest," he added.

Mohammed Naseeruddin, Nanal Nagar corporator said, "There are several areas in Karwan where water stagnation is a frequent problem. Most stretches are prone to repeated damage. The MLA, corporators, along with the civic body, had identified roads and water stagnation points and decided to lay VDCC roads to ensure longevity and also to avoid uneven surfaces." The GHMC officials said since last year they have intensified efforts in laying VDCC roads across the city. The corporation is taking up the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), along with private agencies, for road maintenance work to ensure pothole-free and blacktop roads.