Hyderabad: Abolish quackery, establish PHCs, HRDA urges KTR

Necklace Road: Representatives of Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) handed over a representation to Telangana Government on Saturday seeking abolition of Quackery and establishment of Primary Health Care Centers (PHCs).

Highlighting the major need of health reforms G Srinivas, General Secretary of HRDA said, "As per National Rural Health Statistics 2018-19, that too as per 2001 population census, we have a shortfall of 13 per cent PHCs and 53 percent(Community Health Care Centers (CHCs) in the city.The shortfall of PHCs will be definitely higher as the population is constantly increasing and there is an immediate need to increase the number of health centres to provide and establish standard healthcare facilities."

Explaining the need to save public health and medical students carrier, P Rohith, President, JUDA said, "At least 6,000 medical students are being graduated every year and we can fill a lot of positions which are still vacant in our government hospitals. From the position of compounder to a specialist and surgeon, there can be many recruitments made.

Moreover, the evolvement of quackery in the rural area is damn high.People just purse BiPC and practising the medicine is dangerous to the public health and the Telangana government must frame an Anti-Quackery Law and Abolish Quackery to save public health."

Another practising doctor from Osmania Hospital, Vamshi Krishna says, "There is also need to exempt CAS specialist doctors in CHCs from regular duties by recruiting more General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) and restrict them to respective speciality cases."

Students pursuing MBBS at Koti Osmania medical college urge the state government to increase the number of Post Graduate seats by introducing Family Medicine and Emergency medicine to cater family physicians in rural areas.

"There is also a need to establish Bio-Medical Engineering Department in HIM&PW for regular maintenance of Bio-Medical equipment like MRI, CT-Scan, Doppler and Vital Monitors," says Sowmya S, Junior Doctor, OGH.

In addition to above all, Doctors expressed hope that, if the government could provide incentives in the form of subsidies or interest-free loans to doctors who want to establish hospitals or clinics in Mandal level areas, it would definitely help students to grow and to develop the health sector in the city.