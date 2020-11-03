Hyderabad: Activists draw attention of babus to road plight

Hyderabad: Fed up of commuting on pothole-ridden road from Miyapur to Bachupally, four social activists – Sai Teja, Srinivas Bellam, Prashanth and Vinay Vangala – have covered the potholes with sand to awaken the GHMC officials to take up repair work.

"I commute daily from Miyapur to Bachupally and have a harrowing experience of skidding on the road due to loose gravel. Many fatal accidents have been reported from this spot. Many times, we had complained to the GHMC officials concerned about the road condition; but always they said that this area does not come under their jurisdiction. As the road has many boundaries, some portion comes under the GHMC, some under CRMP and some under HRDCL. Due to this confusion, the road works have never been taken up. So, we have filled the potholes," said Teja.

Prashanth said: "For just to create awareness and awaken the GHMC officials to take up the road re-laying work, we have filled potholes with sand. Heaps of sand were dumped beside the road. So first we swept the road, took sand and filled the road with it so that by this act at least the GHMC officials would react and take up repair work."