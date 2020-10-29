Hyderabad: Adventure Academy opens at MCR HRDI

Hyderabad: B P Acharya, Director-General, Dr MCR HRD Institute and Special Chief Secretary to State government, on Wednesday inaugurated the office of Adventure Academy of Telangana at the institute. B Shekhar Babu, a recipient of Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award and a mountaineering coach who scaled Mount Everest, and Anand Kumar Sadhanapalli, who ascended Everest with Malavath Poorna, were present. The event was attended by officers, faculty and staff of the institute.

Acharya said the Academy would help the All-India Services and Central Civil Services Officers, and other officer trainees, who attend the foundation courses at the institute, to develop a spirit of adventure, participate in trekking in Nilgiri Hills. "Thereby they can understand the concepts of leadership, group dynamics, team building, decision making."

Harpreet Singh, ADG of the institute, advised the office-bearers of the Academy to strengthen its financial base with a view to cover a larger chunk of people of Telangana.

Shekhar Babu stated that the Academy has ambitious plans to initiate, encourage and develop adventure sports for the benefit of different sections of society, especially weaker sections from rural areas, to bring out a broad-based change in their personality. "Contrary to popular belief, adventure sports are useful for people coming from all walks of life, rather than for a small number with a daredevil attitude", he pointed out. He had coached Poorna and Anand Kumar Sadhanapalli, the students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Schools, to scale Mount Everest.