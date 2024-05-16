Govinda Malekudia’s remarkable odyssey: Forest labourer builds road with basic tools

Udupi: Govinda Malekudia, a 55-year-old forest labourer and resident of Peradka Girijan Colony in Mala village in Karkala taluk, has become an inspiring example of philanthropy. Faced with the lack of a proper road connecting his colony, Malekudia took matters into his own hands and built a road using basic implements.

The road less travelled

Girijan Colony Peradka, nestled in the Western Ghats, is home to more than 25 houses. However, the absence of a well-constructed road made commuting difficult for the residents. Despite numerous requests to the government for road development, the situation remained unchanged. That’s when Malekudia decided to take action.

A labour of love

Malekudia’s determination led him to construct a road spanning approximately one and a half kilometres. Starting from Bugatugundi 1st Ward Road, the road now connects Girijan Colony, providing smoother access for residents. Additionally, he installed a drainage system to ensure proper water flow during the rainy season.

For the past three decades, Malekudia has worked as a labourer, cultivating plantations along the Western Ghats in collaboration with the Forest Department. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, he left his wage job and dedicated himself to housework and road construction.

Monumental task gets kudos

The public in not just his village but also from the entire Kakala taluk have hailed this monumental work. The officials who visited the road have also appreciated it, and one of them even confided that Govinda Malekudia has done what the government department could not. In recent days, the officials have drummed up help in making this road an all-weather road. Govinda Malekudia also has insisted that the government must step in to pave and further develop the road. He calls upon the taluk administration and district officials to address this pressing issue promptly.

Malekudia’s story serves as a testament to the power of individual initiative and community spirit. His determination to improve the lives of his fellow residents through practical action is an inspiration to all.