Hyderabad: AIRTWF demands repeal of MV Act

Hyderabad: The All-India Road Transport Workers' Federation (AIRTWF) on Monday demanded that the government repeal the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019, and declare that it won't be enforced in the State.

The AIRTWF, along with the State CITU, organised a rally from the Khairatabad signal to the Commissioner's office with a banner 'Chalo Transport Commissioner's Office' demanding abolition of increased fitness fee and renewal fee of Rs 50 a day.

CITU general secretary P Bhaskar demanded the government to repeal the Motor Vehicles Act. "The Central government has been increasing the price of fuel, LPG. With the fitness fees the government is playing with lives of workers."

He warned the TRS government not to implement the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act in the State and not to impose the fitness fee, renewal fee as well as penalties; or else the union activists would stage dharnas daily.