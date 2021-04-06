Hyderabad: Amplus wins tender for residential solar service

Adarsh Nagar: Amplus Solar, aleading distributed solar company in India, announced the launch of its residential solar services in Telangana, after successfully winning the tender in the State. The brand'HomeScapes' by Amplus Solar caters specifically to the energy needs of residential customers. Its unique combination of rooftop canopy with solar can be installed on a terrace, porch, poolside or as a rooftop garden to cater the multidimensional needs of customers.



HomeScape has been empanelled in Telangana after successfully competing in the Phase 2 GCRT Solar Power Plant programme for individuals, households, residential buildings with Central Finance Assistance (Subsidy) through Telangana DISCOMS (TSSPDCL &TSNPDCL).

"HomeScape has witnessed great growth in the past few months andour focuswill be on quality and aesthetics which have been welcomed in the market. Our hassle-free installation and adherence to safety norms are very well appreciated by our customers.

Our solar plant cuts down electricity bills by as much as 90% and can pay back investment in less than 4 years," said Shaili Yadav,the head of HomeScape.