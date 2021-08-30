Hyderabad: Anjani Kumar visits Tank Bund on first day of traffic curbs

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Sunday visited the Hussainsagar lake and interacted with families which came to enjoy the beautification of the lake.

He enquired about their experience of having a traffic-free lake stretch for the first time in history of Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media, he said, "The government of Telangana has spent crores of rupees on beautification of Tank Bund. Finally, it is in the process of being completed. As it was the first day of traffic restrictions on the lake stretch, we ensured that everybody passing through the lake road take diversion as notified by the Traffic police. If the families wanted to visit the lake the officers deputed at various points helped them to park their vehicles."

"On Sunday evenings only, pedestrians will be allowed on the waterfront area, like in foreign countries. It really gives a good opportunity for individuals and families to connect with nature and enjoy the beautification of the lake. However, if there are any initial hiccups in traffic management, we will address them accordingly and ensure that both motorists and pedestrians are not bothered," Kumar added. Devyani, a housewife who came with family, said, "We never imagined that Hussainsagar would be so beautiful.

Today it's like we are seeing a Hussainsagar 2.0 with all beautification and no vehicles plying on road. For the first time, we have witnessed a hassle-free sunset point from the lake. Though we have witnessed it earlier but the feel of seeing it now is different, as there are no vehicles plying and it's a silent ambience that can rejuvenate us from within."

Srikanth, a techie, said, "We are really grateful to the Telangana government and the police department to take up such an initiative and to provide us with a breath-taking view because it's simply awesome to spend quality time with our families whilst enjoying the serene surroundings."

He added, "Honestly speaking, as we are in 2021, our planet is becoming a concrete jungle. It will have severe impact on the coming generations, But the government of Telangana has understood the fact. The way it is promoting green challenges by planting saplings and by protecting nature is really commendable. Also, by giving families a chance to witness real nature firsthand at Hussainsagar lake is really appreciated. We all know that there are very few places left now in the city to enjoy and feel nature with families. This move has given us a lot of hope."