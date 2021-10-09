Hyderabad: Apollo launches Varian's True Beam radiotherapy system

Hyderabad: The Apollo Hospitals group on Friday announced the launch of Varian's True Beam radiotherapy system with Velocity, an intelligent software solution, for interventional oncology at its cancer institute here. The versatile True Beam is capable of treating a wide range of cancers with high accuracy, allowing oncologists to treat many complex cases. Patients also benefit due to the comfort, accuracy, and speed permitted by the True Beam system. The addition of the specialized software, Velocity, organises patient data and makes it available in one place to help clinicians make more informed treatment decisions.

Chief guest Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor, inaugurated, Telangana's first and only True beam STx with velocity, at the centre in Jubilee Hills. Speaking on the occasion, she that said with the latest True Beam machine we have the capacity to treat all the very best of technology put together in 6D robotic couch and CG image guidance for best accuracy in treatment, 2020 saw around 13.25 lakh new cases of cancer in the country, with 8.5 lakh deaths. We must be cautious and concerned that it is estimated that by 2025 12 per cent rise in cancer cases.

Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson of the group said, the launch of the TrueBeam LINAC with Velocity was another milestone in Apollo Hospitals' battle against cancer. "Whatever resources with hospitals, like ours, with most proficient doctors with unparallel knowledge and skills are the warriors of today, who will be able to fight and make sure, as Chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy always says, cancer is no more a death knell."

Dr Vijay Anand Reddy, director of the centre, said, "The True Beam platform with Velocity provides us with tools to manage and treat our patients optimally. Velocity makes it possible to manage the entire cancer treatment journey from diagnosis to completion of treatment."