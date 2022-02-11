Hyderabad: Applications invited for NMDC jobs

Hyderabad: City-based National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd has invited applications from qualified candidates for following posts: Field Assistant (trainee)- 43 posts, Maintenance Assistant (mechanical trainee) - 90, Maintenance assistant (electrical trainee) -35, MCO grade III (trainee) -04, Hem mechanical grade III (trainee) -10, electrician grade III ( trainee) -07, blaster grade II (trainee) -02, QCA grade III (trainee) -09 posts.

Qualifications: depending on the post, pass in the relevant trades/subjects in ITI, engineering diploma plus experience. Age: between 18 and 30 years as on March 2. Salary: depending on the post, ₹Rs.18,100 to ₹35,040. Selection: depending on the post, written examination, physical eligibility test, trade test.

Applications are to be sent online by March 2. The candidates may refer to website: nmdc.co.in for details.