Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi hails changes in vaccine policy

Darussalam: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday welcomed the changes made by the Centre in the vaccination policy.

He appreciated the walk-in vaccination policy, as it offers doses to people without any problems. He described the changes in the Cowin website for vaccination as "good". Earlier, he had opposed the website and the Central policy. However, the government made changes softening norms to get vaccine jabs at the centres directly.

The MP expressed happiness over the Centre giving the States power to offer vaccines to people in an easy manner. The Centre on May 24 allowed 18-44 age groups to get vaccines directly. Since there was criticism on vaccination through the Cowin portal the government had taken steps making necessary changes. Owaisi said only 25 per cent people have net facility and 80 per cent with smart phones cannot handle the site to get doses. He expressed concern that people with smart phones were facing technical problems.

"As there is no use of Covid portal to vaccinate all it should be scrapped, he demanded. The MP stated that the Supreme Court too observed that through website the Centre could not complete the project of giving vaccines to all. He claimed that it will create digital divide and people would become helpless.