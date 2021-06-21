Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi inspects Osmania General Hospital

Afzalgunj: Hyderabad MP and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi along with party MLAs and MLCs visited Osmania General Hospital on Monday and inspected the heritage block and demanded the State government to construct a new building.

Asaduddin demanded to construct a new building in the place of the heritage structure. "We demand Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to announce the construction of a new building. The old heritage structure of the hospital can be taken down and in its place a new building should be constructed, as OGH is concerned with people's lives and heritage."

Even if it costs Rs 1000 crore spend it to improve public health. As more than 90 lakh people from around the State get treated at the historic Osmania hospital, added Asaduddin Owaisi

Recently, the State government announced six new medical colleges in the State. Based on that Owaisi demanded the ruling party to convert the Osmania General Hospital into a super-specialty hospital.