Hyderabad: Aspirants try to grab Rahul's attention

Hyderabad : As Rahul Gandhi left Telangana after his two-day tour the leaders who could not make it to the second list tried to grab attention on Wednesday. While some created ruckus in Gandhi Bhavan, others seeking tickets held demonstrations on the OU campus, recalling student sacrifices.

Protesting the decision to nominate former Malakpet MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy from Ibrahimpatnam, supporters of top contender ticket D Ram Reddy created ruckus in Gandhi Bhavan. In the presence of Reddy, his supporters also burnt flexes of PCC chief A Revanth Reddy, blaming him for the decision.

They raised slogans against Revanth alleging that despite clear indication of Ram Reddy as the strong contender, he pushed the nomination of Ranga Reddy. The supporters demanded the high command to review the decision and handover ticket to Ram Reddy.

“Circumventing all criteria, including the Udaipur declaration, Ranga Reddy was nominated. All surveys indicated that I was on top of the list. He who lost all three consecutive elections and betrayed the party (by joining BSP) was chosen. If criteria of age is taken into consideration I am 43 and he is 73,” said Ram Reddy.

When the second list was announced it was said that Ram Reddy was the top choice of seniors. However, Ranga Reddy remained the choice of Revanth Reddy. In 2018 despite contesting from the BSP, Reddy lost to Machireddy Kishan Reddy (BRS), with less than 400 votes. Even in 2014, when he contested on Congress ticket it was close. He was able to get over 47,000 votes against Manchireddy who secured 56,000 votes, while contesting on TDP ticket.

The PCC general secretary K Manavatha Roy, a top aspirant from Sathupalli (SC), is shaken by entry of former MP Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy into the party fold. Hailing from the Mala community, he, along with supporters, held a demonstration on Thursday in OU demanding due recognition to those who fought for Telangana.

“I am seeking ticket under the OUJAC quota, but Ponguleti is batting for his men. We tried to take out a rally, but since the cops did not permit us, we kept it low,” Roy told The Hans India.

On October 31 his wife Sucharitha wrote to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge reminding him of the promise made by Rahul Gandhi to OU students. She urged the AICC to consider Roy’s candidature; in case caste equations don’t support them as a Madiga at least consider her candidature in his place. “I don’t mind if you think differently about caste mobilisation. In recognition of my husband’s sacrifices, give me a chance to be the candidate for Sathupalli,” she urged.

On Wednesday former AICC member Bakka Judson questioned the entire nomination process as close to 40 candidates were cleared without any application at Gandhi Bhavan.

“What is use of the entire process where applicants paid between Rs 25,000 and 50,000 prior to the screening committee taking it forward. I lodged more complaints than Revanth Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka against those who are at the helm. I filed 178 cases against the ruling party and officials. As consequence facing some hundred cases filed by the government. They should explain the reason for not issuing ticket to me, if there are more efficient party activists,” asked the leader, who had recently gone on fast in Gandhi Bhavan.