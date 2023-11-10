Hyderabad: 'Aurekdhakka Congress pakka', roars Revanth

Hyderabad : TelanganaPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday promised a minority sub-plan on the lines of SC,ST sub-plan. He said it will materialise once the party comes to power and will be a reality as Congress is a party which has historically fulfilled promises, including State formation.

At the ‘Minority Declaration’ attended by former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, chairman Minorities Declaration Draft committee Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Jubilee Hills candidate Mohammed Azharuddin, MP and national chairman of party’s Minority department Imran Pratapgarhi, Karnataka minister B Z Zameer Ahmed, Revanth, while emphasising that he will stand by the promise, said it was his ‘guarantee’.

“Minority declaration is my guarantee. Similar to the promise of Telangana, the Congress shall keep the promise of minority sub-plan, on the lines of SC,ST sub-plan. The Minority Sub-plan Act will be framed once the party comes to power,” he assured.

At the event, attended by the party rank and file, Revanth tried to rouse enthusiasm amongst them egging them to raise slogans ‘Aurekdhakka Congress pakka’ and ‘Adhi roti khayengey Congress kuJitayengey’.

Referring to one major concerns of the Muslim community, shrinking Waqf lands, Revanth pointed that these lands which accounted for more than 70,000 acres at State formation shrunk to around 4,000-5,000 acres now.

“A new law will be made for protection of Waqf lands. We shall set an example in this direction which will be adopted at national level after Congress comes to power in 2024 at the Centre,” he assured.

The Minority Declaration promises increased budget to Rs 4,000 crore along with a dedicated minorities sub-plan. Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem Scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs.5 lakh to Muslim, Christian, Sikh and other minority youth completing M Phil, and Ph D, an additional Rs 1 lakh on completion of post-graduation, Rs.25,000 for graduation Rs.15,000 for intermediate and Rs.10,000 for tenth grade.

It assures to establish a Telangana Sikh Minority Finance corporation and fill vacancies in minority institutions; conduct special DSC to recruit Urdu medium teachers; amending 'The Telangana State Minorities Commission Act, 1998' to make it a permanent body and table its annual report in State legislature to make suitable changes to policies for minorities welfare.

It also offers to provide Rs 1.6 lakh to Muslim, Christian, Sikh and other minority newly-wed couples.