Hyderabad: Awareness walk on World Kidney Day at Charminar

Hyderabad: To raise awareness on importance of World Kidney Day, CARE Hospitals Nampally organised an awareness walk at Charminar. Syed Sohail Quadri, Pathargatti Corporator, G Naresh Kumar- SHO Hussaini Alam, Mir Motesham Ali Khan (Mr World), Dr Shaista Hussaini, consultant nephrologist, Dr Abdul Fatah, consultant urologist and Syed Kamran Hussain, HCOO of the hospital.

Addressing the participants, Husain said, "Better monitoring reduces the incidence of serious kidney problems as well as the impact of kidney disease on several consequent health problems.

Dr Hussaini said, "Diabetes and hypertension are causes for six out of 10 chronic kidney ailments. Dialysis and transplantation of kidney can be prevented if the disease is detected early. Patients can also create awareness on the risk factors among friends, family members and relatives. Khan, Mr World silver medallist & ex-Indian bodybuilding coach, stressed importance of healthy lifestyle, including eating and regular fitness regime to avoid any health issue, including kidney-related problems.

Quadri said a simple 45-minute walk is enough to promote a healthy lifestyle. A stressful life can prove fatal; everyone must engage in healthy practices, like avoiding smoking, too much red meat,

Kumar observed that about half of people who have diabetes do not know they have it One need to check blood sugar level as part of general body check-up. "This is specially important for those who are approaching middle age or older. About half of diabetics suffer kidney damage; this can be prevented/limited if diabetes is controlled. Kidney function should be regularly checked with blood and urine tests".

Students from different schools were present at the event, along with K Praveen Kumar, manager, Mohd Ashfaq, Assistant Manager of the hospital.