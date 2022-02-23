Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay facing dissent; disgruntled party leaders meet

Hyderabad: The BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay who is aiming to bring the party to power in the State is facing dissent within the party, as disgruntled party leaders held a meeting alleging, they were being ignored.

According to sources, BJP leaders met at an undisclosed place under the leadership of former MLA Gujjula Ramakrishna Reddy. These leaders were upset as the party was ignoring them.

The leaders who attended the meeting include former MLAs Y Lakshminarayana, Dharma Rao, former Kisan Morcha vice-president Sugunakar Rao, former SC Commission member K Ramulu, and senior leader Chinta Sambhamurthy. Along with these leaders, a few corporators from Karimnagar and Nizamabad were present.

The dissidents had organised meetings even before. The problem started with joining of leaders from other parties. These leaders were unhappy that they were ignored by the party and importance was given to newcomers.

Meanwhile, taking serious note of this, Bandi warned the leaders against violation of party discipline. Serious action would be taken against those crossing the party's line of discipline.

He said the party was the 'most disciplined.' "No matter how senior leaders were they have to work according to party ideologies and policies. There would be no tolerance towards indiscipline," said Bandi, speaking at the party meeting on Tuesday.

He said there would be some perpetual dissidents in any party; they don't work, but target those who work for the party. There was no need to care about them. Everyone must work in good faith for the party. It was time for the BJP to come to power in the State. If anyone goes astray believing the dissidents' words, their political future would be ruined, he advised the cadres.

Hitting out at KCR, he said the CM started a new drama called 'Federal Front' with a strategist named PK (Prashanth Kishore). He was spreading poisonous propaganda against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bandi said surveys show people were leaning towards the BJP; hence the TRS leaders were inciting attacks on BJP rivals. However, the BJP leaders have nothing to fear. "The national leadership was in complete agreement with us", he said asking the cadres to fight passionately on public issues.

He accused the CM of doing 'cheap politics' by giving unauthorised orders to officials not to do work of BJP MPs, MLAs and local public representatives. The government failed to provide the Governor a helicopter to go to Medaram. The ministers failed to welcome her. KCR was telling blatant lies; has Telangana really become the golden Telangana that he will make the nation a 'Golden India' and more powerful than America, asked Bandi.