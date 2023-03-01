Hyderabad: Beware! Not all products you buy are new

Hyderabad: Consumers particularly parents be careful when you buy products like packed branded chips, lollipops, biscuits, chocolates, diapers, body sprays, soaps, hand wash, hand sanitisers and all such products as you may be buying products which are old and had crossed the expiry date by two years or more.

This startling revelation came to light when the Hyderabad police and the special operation team (SOT) raided a godown Shree Arihant Corporation in Boduppal.

It was found that the branded and unbranded products whose expiry date was over in 2018 to 2022 were being recycled by pasting stickers with new expiry date and were being released in the market. The police had seized about Rs 10 lakh worth of such products. As per rules all shops and other establishments which sell such products should hand over the expired products to the agencies which supply the stocks to them and the agencies in turn must hand them over the Municipalities.

But instead, this agency had been pasting new stickers and releasing the goods into the market the police said.