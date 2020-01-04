Hyderabad: Bio-diversity flyover reopened with safety measures

The Bio-diversity flyover has been reopened for the traffic today by Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, Cyberabad CP Sajjanar and other engineering officials. The flyover has been closed on November 23 after a ghastly mishap that took the life of a woman when an overspeeding car fell down from the flyover.

The expert committee which has been appointed to check the construction and design of the flyover visited the area on Friday along with the engineering officials of GHMC and inspected the security measures. Satisfied over the measures taken up to curb the accidents, the officials have decided to open the flyover. However, the officials are planning to close the flyover during nights.

View cutters at the sharp ends, boards showing to maintain speed limit fo 40 kmph, rubber rumble strips have been arranged on the flyover.

The flyover was opened on November 4 by the minister KT Rama Rao. Five days after the launch, two youngsters were killed after being hit by a car on the flyover. Later on November 23, a car fell down from the flyover and landed before a car showroom. A woman who was waiting at the bus stop near the showroom suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.