Hyderabad: BJP holds Nirudyogula Maha Dharana

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP to hold unemployed marches from April 2 to 6 in all the district headquarters, followed by a million march in the state capital.

Addressing after a day-long Nirugyogula Maha Dharana here on Saturday, Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said a task force will be touring the district to step up district-level unemployed marches. "If the State government fails to respond to its three demands then the party will give a statewide bandh call to force the government to act," he added. Sanjay Kumar vowed that the party would continue its fight for the future of 30 lakh unemployed youth of the State.

Assuring to fill 2 lakh jobs after the BJP came to power in the state, he said the BJP government if voted to power would bring out an annual job calendar for filling the vacancies. Besides, he also assured to resolve the problems faced by 2008 DSC candidates.

Sanjay appealed to those who had taken an active part in the fight for separate Telangana to shun their silence and respond when the futures of about 30 lakh unemployed youth in the state are in the doldrums. He said that BJP has been fighting despite the oppression meted out to its party men and BJYM members by the current dispensation in the state. He said that the only solution to uphold the ideals of the fight for a separate state is to dislodge the BRS rule under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao.

The Karimnagar MP took strong exception to the alleged harassment of the BJYM members currently lodged in jails for staging protests against the leakage of TSPSC question papers. The MP warned the Director General of Prisons to uphold the rule book. Failing all such officials will have to face consequences, he said.

He asked the unemployed youth not to keep high hopes on the CM KCR's government as it is not in a position to complete the filling up the government jobs. Terming both the BRS and Congress are two sides of the same coin, he said the interest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was more important for both the parties than 30 lakh unemployed in the State.

Sanjay Kumar said the BJP would continue its fight along with the unemployed until the State government announces a sitting judge probe into the TSPSC question paper leakage incident. Also, the party would not rest until CM KCR suspends Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao from the cabinet and release Rs 1 lakh compensation to the unemployed candidates who were affected due to the leakage of question papers.

Earlier, BJP and BJYM members have come in large numbers to take part in the Niridyogula Maha Dharana at Indira Park, where all the senior leaders of the state BJP took part.