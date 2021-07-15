Hyderabad : BJP Laxman tars TRS government in graft paint

Hyderabad : BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxaman asked the party leaders and cadre to stand firm and expose the corruption and misuse of power by the 7-year old TRS government.

Addressing Rangareddy district party leaders on Wednesday, he asked them to chalk out plans for the next three months in strengthening the party further to take on the ruling TRS party MLAs and leader's corruption and misuse of power.

"Ruling party MLAs are hand in glove with the officials who have been politically suppressing the dissenting voices and opposition party leaders and cadre. They could not tolerate even a few of the BJP MPPs getting elected, and stalling development to harass them," he alleged.

Laxman said that the district party meet is meant to send a strong message to the BJP village Sarpanches that they stand strong behind them. "BJP leaders and cadre have made countless sacrifices without aspiring any position or post, and the party has organized struggles for the peoples' causes. No one has the right to play with the people's verdict," he added.

Laxman reminded that an ordinary party worker like G Kishan Reddy from the district has been raised to the level of a cabinet minister. The district is a stronghold of the party and asked the leaders and cadre to continue to work hard.

People in the State could see the difference between the seven years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development, welfare, and corruption-free governance vis a vis the seven-year-old TRS corrupt and dictatorial governance. People were of the firm opinion that BJP is the only alternative for TRS. And, BJP is destined to come to power and hoist the saffron flag on the Golkonda fort, he said.

The former BJP state president said that the TRS is trying to mislead people by reassuring them to fill 50,000 jobs out of 1.9 lakh identified vacancies in the State government ahead of the Huzurabad by-poll.

The BJP leader cautioned the party leaders to create awareness among people to prevent Congress from taking them for a raid once again.

He said that every scheme in the State has Central shared assistance. The Modi government has been functioning with a team India spirit. On the other hand, the TRS has turned 'Prajaswamyam' into a 'Dhanaswamyam' in Telangana.