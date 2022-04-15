Hyderabad: BJP leaders recalls Ambedkar's contributions

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP National OBC Morchapresidnet Dr K Laxman said on Thursday that "the BJP is trying to take the spirit of the Constitution to people. "On the other hand, the TRS and the Congress have been working opposing it."

Paying floral tributes to Dr BR Amedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary at the party office here, Bandi said Ambedkar had given a Constitution which has the pride of place in the world. He said the Constitution of Ambedkar shaped the country into the largest functioning democracy in the world. "The BJP is the only party trying to take the objectives and ideals of Ambedkar, while parties like the Congress and the TRS have been insulting it."

He said his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' is meant to end the TRS 'dynastic, undemocratic and corrupt governance in the State. The Karimnagar MP said the BJP is taking the idea of Antyodayato people in line with the vision of Ambedkar. He pointed out how the BJP government developed 'PanchaThirtha' places to inspire future generations, with the life and history of Ambedkar.

Dr Laxman said people of Telangana are up in arms against the TRS government following Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao insulting Ambedkar by calling for a change in the Constitution given by Ambedkar. He accused KCR of lacking social awareness and misleading people. DrLaxman assured that BJP would provide 34 per cent reservations to BCs, 18 per cent quota to SCs and 10 per cent reservations to STs if it comes to power in Telangana.

Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao criticised the CM for giving more priority to construction of his farmhouse and Pragati Bhavan and not coming forward to install Ambedkar's statue, as promised. He said Bandi has embarked on 'Praja SangramaYarta' in a bid to dislodge KCR rule and for working against the ideals and vision of Ambedkar. Former MP G Vivek recalled the services of Ambedkar's resilience in pursuing higher education despite facing several insults and laying foundations for the country's future with his Constitution. "Equal rights for Dalits, establishing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and introducing the Minimum Wages Act in the country were among the few achievements of Ambedkar."

Vivek dubbed the CM a 'Dalit Drohi' who failed to deliver his electoral promises meant for welfare of Dalits. He said the Dalit Bandhu scheme has been launched keeping in view the Huzurabad by-poll. Former MLA and party Tamil Nadu co-in-charge Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, and other senior leaders paid floral tributes, recalling the services of Ambedkar.