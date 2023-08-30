Hyderabad: Bowenpally Police nabs interstate burglary gang

Hyderabad: The Bowenpally Police apprehended four members of the interstate burglary gang from Pune, Maharashtra at TadBund X Road in Bowenpally on Tuesday and recovered gold ornaments weighing about 10 tulas and one bike, all worth Rs 4.60 lakh from them.

The accused were identified as Nilesh Ankush Kale (51), Akash Bhavarsingh Rajput (21), Vishal Anil Nalawade (25), and Shankar Dnyaneshwar Adagle (20) all from Pune, Maharashtra. Another accused Dinesh Nilesh Kale and Shareef are absconding.

The police booked cases in Bowenpally, Gopalapuram, Chilkalguda and Malkajgiri police stations limits.

According to the police, the victim, Ch Ramesh (45) a civil contractor of Bowenpally, came to the police station and lodged a complaint, as his daughter called him on August 22, and said that the main door was broken. After checking his cupboard, he found out that their gold ornaments and cash of Rs 1.3 lakh went missing.

Police said, the accused Nilesh is a notorious house burglary offender in Maharashtra and often commits offences. He is involved in more than 25 cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. The last four years he was in jail and was released on August 15, 2023. “After being released from the jail, he hatched a plan to commit thefts in other areas and chose Hyderabad for committing house burglaries. As per his plan he engaged with five other known persons and revealed his plan,” said Chandana Deepti, DCP North Zone.

On August 20, they all started from Pune in Lokamanya tilak express and came to Hyderabad and committed offences in Bowenpally, Malkajgiri, Chilkalguda and Gopalapuram police stations limits.

Bowenpally crime team made efforts and verified more than 80 CCTV cameras to identify the accused persons.