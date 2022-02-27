Hyderabad: Bring back our children home, parents urge Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Family members of students stranded in war-hit Ukraine have urged the Telangana government to come to the rescue of their children in the wake of curfew imposed by the local authorities.

The woes of the parents increased as the war in Ukraine entered third day on Saturday. The families were agitated as they heard that the local authorities have directed the students not to make videos and also imposed curfew. The students are said to be running out of food with no availability of groceries as there was no stock in the shopping malls.

According to parents, the students were afraid as the Russian forces were entering to the areas nearby their hostels. A Singareni Collieries employee from Bellampally in Mancherial district Mandanapu Rama Rao said that his daughter Mandanapu Spoorthi had joined in MBBS course in Zaporizhzhia State Medical University in the year 2017. One more year was left for her studies but the war had made them helpless, said Rao, father of two daughters. He said that the details pertaining to Spoorthi were given to the authorities. "Till Friday we were able to speak but now the local authorities are not allowing them to come out of the bunkers. Our children are in fear as the siren was heard and authorities also imposed curfew," said Rama Rao.

He urged the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao to come to their rescue.

Manukuntla Shyam, a native of Warangal district said that his son Vishwachander had gone to Ukraine in 2017 for MBBS course. Shyam said that he would have come back to India within three months. "He (son) had also booked tickets for returning India in the wake of the war situation. He would have been with us in a couple of days but the war had started overnight and got stranded in the university," said Shyam. He said that there was no food or even water. The parents have informed the embassy authorities, who informed them that all of them were safe and no need to worry. "I request Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister KCR and my MLA to bring not only my son but also all the students stranded in Ukraine," said Shyam.