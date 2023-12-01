Hyderabad: BRS, Congress activists clash at many places

Hyderabad : Clashes broke out at several places in assembly constituencies in the State during polling for the assembly elections held on Thursday. The police intervened and drove the clashing groups away from the polling booths. The police also resorted to lathi-charge at several places. Tension prevailed near a polling booth at Mannanur in Amrabad mandal of Nagarkurnool. A clash broke out between the Congress party and the BRS party activists. The police dispersed the activists of both the parties. Another clash broke out between Congress and BRS party activists at Nayakangudem in Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam district. Several Congress workers were injured in the incident.

In Bhainsa town in Nirmal district, police stopped people, who came to cast their votes with saffron scarves. They got into an argument with the police. A scuffle broke out between BRS and Congress party workers at a polling booth in Khanapur in Ibrahimpatnam constituency. The police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

The clash broke out when BJP and BRS party leaders reached booth no. 244 in Jangaon town. There was a scuffle between the activists and the situation was brought under control after the police dispersed the activists of both the parties. The BRS and the Congress leaders gathered at shatpally polling station at Yellareddy in Kamareddy district. Both the groups were dispersed by the police.

A dispute broke out at a polling station at Bodhan in Nizamabad district. BRS and Congress leaders clashed at the Vijayamary polling station. Police resorted to lathi-charge and dispersed them. In Vikarabad district, the BRS and Congress workers clashed. The police resorted to lathi-charge and dispersed both the groups.

In Achampet constituency too, clashes broke out between the BRS and Congress workers. Both the groups attacked each other with sticks at Vankeshwaram in Padara mandal. Many were injured.