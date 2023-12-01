Hyderabad: BRS party will not get more than 25 seats says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad : Expressing confidence that his party will emerge victorious TPCC president, A Revanth Reddy held that Congress’s tsunami will sweep across Telangana.

Speaking to media in Kamareddy, Reddy expressed satisfaction over the exit polls released by various survey agencies and emphasised that it clearly reflected the hard work of the party workers. “It is clear that the people of Telangana have cast a conscious vote. Telangana of feudals (Dorala Telangana) will end and the Telangana of people (Prajala Telangana) will come. The BRS party will not win more than 25 seats,” he asserted.

He affirmed that Congress will form the government on December 9. Exuding confidence he said that KCR will be defeated even at Kamareddy this time.

He said that it is clear that there is awareness among the people. He slammed KCR as he believed that his power is eternal. Whenever KCR faces defeat, he changes his constituency.

“Srikantachari breathed his last in the Telangana movement on December 3. The election results will be announced on the same day. Srikantachari's sacrifice has a link with the election results”, he said.