Live
- Daily Forex Rates December-01-2023
- Nagarkurnool: Historic day in Chenchu Pentas
- Hyderabad: Broadwings Academy trains pilots in city
- Bengaluru Bomb Threat Mail to Schools: Parents and Children Panic
- Ambati Rambabu denies accusations on Nagarjunasagar project, asks media not to spread false news
- Hyderabad: Ruling parties in AP, TS enacted NS drama on polling day says Kishan Reddy
- ‘Animal’ review: WILD ANIMAL
- Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy casts his vote in Kacheguda
- Hyderabad: Clash between AP, TS cops over Nagarjuna Sagar dam purview
- Rangareddy: Polling begins fast in Rajendra Nagar but fell harder at the end
Just In
Hyderabad: BRS party will not get more than 25 seats says Revanth Reddy
Expressing confidence that his party will emerge victorious TPCC president, A Revanth Reddy held that Congress’s tsunami will sweep across Telangana.
Hyderabad : Expressing confidence that his party will emerge victorious TPCC president, A Revanth Reddy held that Congress’s tsunami will sweep across Telangana.
Speaking to media in Kamareddy, Reddy expressed satisfaction over the exit polls released by various survey agencies and emphasised that it clearly reflected the hard work of the party workers. “It is clear that the people of Telangana have cast a conscious vote. Telangana of feudals (Dorala Telangana) will end and the Telangana of people (Prajala Telangana) will come. The BRS party will not win more than 25 seats,” he asserted.
He affirmed that Congress will form the government on December 9. Exuding confidence he said that KCR will be defeated even at Kamareddy this time.
He said that it is clear that there is awareness among the people. He slammed KCR as he believed that his power is eternal. Whenever KCR faces defeat, he changes his constituency.
“Srikantachari breathed his last in the Telangana movement on December 3. The election results will be announced on the same day. Srikantachari's sacrifice has a link with the election results”, he said.