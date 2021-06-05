Hyderabad celebrates World Environment Day

Hyderabad: City celebrates World Environment Day on Saturday with all hopes to heal the nature. Aiming for restoration of ecology, United Nations (UN) has declared the theme for this year as Ecological Restoration. Following which Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) is on full swing with several events and campaigns for the day.



Speaking about the World Environment Day celebrations in Telangana, Neethu Prasad, Member Secretary, TSPCB said, "Environment Day is celebrated every year to remind the importance of nature to the people. The main objective is to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems. We are planning events as per the theme 'Ecosystem Restoration' and also awareness campaigns aiming to spread the message of immediate environmental restoration."

Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) in Collaboration with Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) are jointly organising series of events and virtual awareness campaigns from May 27 to June 5, including six webinar sessions held on June 3 and 4. Based on the theme TSPCB is also conducting various competitions on 'Environment' like crafts, poster making, online movie on re-imagine, recreate, and restore, online quiz competition, online picture promotion with a picture by 'snip it half', online pledge for WED, mock youth parliament, article competition, online social media campaigns, virtual environmental leadership training, green teachers training program and online paper presentation competition.

On the occasion World Environment Day -2021, nthe Member Secretary TSPCB Neethu Prasad will be participating in virtual webinar and addressing the importance of environment conservation along with TSPCB achievements and initiatives taken during the year 2020-21 towards action taken and pollution control.

From May 27 to June 4, around 2000 students including colleges and schools have participated along with TSPCB employees and EPTRI employees in the event.