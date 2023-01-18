Hyderabad: Central team makes surprise visit to Old City ITI

Bahadurpura: For the first time in two decades, a team of senior officials from Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, New Delhi made a surprise visit to Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Old City at Bahadurpura also known as ITI Old City on Tuesday and reportedly took serious note of poor maintenance and pathetic state of sanitary affair in the technical institution.

According to sources, the team of officials consisting of Director General of Training (DGT) working under the Ministry of Skill Development Entrepreneurship Trishaljit Sethi and Regional Director for Skill Development AP and Telangana Srinivas Rao, went round the room and pored over the training process under different trades.

Unhappy over the poor maintenance and pathetic state of sanitary affairs beside lack of proper equipment and machinery, the DGT took umbrage over the officials at the helm of affairs at the industrial institution and pounded a slew of quarries one after another seeking explanations.

"Though the department has provided a required amount of funds and instruments, no sufficient staff and raw material was provided at the institution to run training classes. Apart from this the institution has failed to implement an apprenticeship program," the officials heard saying. The officials were even found unhappy over the pathetic state of sanitary affairs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the HANS India, twice in the past, has raised the issue of poor performance and pathetic state of sanitary affairs besides the brazen level of encroachments over the land allocated for the institution at ITI Old city.

Two reports such as "With no infra, ITI in Old City fails to provide skills to trainees" published on May 8, 2022 and "Old City ITI cries for officials' attention" appeared on July 30, 2022 explained much about the poor style of functioning of the Industrial Training Institute in the Old City.

It was discussed that out of the total 12 trades in the ITI, only few of them are in operation mode while the number of trainees dropped down to half of the seats available in the institution. Quoting an official, the reports explained at length that as against the capacity of 456 seats available in the institution, only 221 trainees were found getting training in the trades last year. Apart from this only 19 faculty members are serving in the institution as against the provision of 36 members.

It has also learnt that the team of officials have no other plans except to visit the industrial training institution (ITI) Old city at Bahadurpura. It is said that the team of officials will leave for Delhi tomorrow with their report.