Hyderabad: Chinarayuni Cheruvu cries for attention

Alwal: Once again residents of Old Alwal residents are facing problems due to neglected Chinarayuni Cheruvu as the lake is not properly desilted. Adding fire to the existing problem is that the colony's sewage pipeline is connected with the water body resulting in water pollution. Moreover during rains the water flows into lanes and houses.



Demanding beautification of the lake K Srinivas Varma, general secretary, Greater Alwal Allied Service Association (GAASA) said, "As the surrounding colonies' drainage system is connected to the cheruvu, whenever it rains sewage water with lake water overflows. We may face water stagnation problem as the monsoon has already approached. Meanwhile, the GHMC officials remain deaf to the constant request of providing relief to the residents. Still, now no permanent solution has been found to stop letting sewage into the lake. The authorities must divert sewage water from the lake water."

Srinivas Rao, vice-president, Anand Rao Nagar Colony, Old Alwal, pointing out that the drainage pipeline is connected to the lake he said, "The sewage water entering the lake is causing pollution. Recently, the Irrigation department officials visited the lake and asked us to give a representation to the GHMC but nothing seems to help. We have also requested GHMC to take up beautification work as soon as possible."

Chintala Vijaya Shanti Reddy, Alwal Corporator, stated that they are concentrating on nala desilting work. "Before taking up beautification project, we have to build a separate drainage line and silt should be removed. We are planning to beautify the lake like that in RK Puram. Soon we would give a representation to the GHMC commissioner."