Hyderabad: Chinna Jeeyar backs Anandaiah's medicine

Sanathnagar : Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami on Sunday extended his complete support to Nellore-based traditional medicine practitioner Anandaiah, who has shot to fame with his famous Covidvirus concoction. He wondered why objections were raised against the medicine distributed free by Anandaiah.

Referring to the raging controversy over the issue, Jeeyar wondered why there was a controversy about a medicine "which is saving lives of people from the deadly Covid virus. The Swami said nobody should create controversies amid the pandemic .

He made the remarks while talking to the staff of City-based ESIC hospital after inspecting it. "Society has accepted allopathy treatment", he pointed out. adding "all good forms of medicines could be taken from any place to save lives of people".