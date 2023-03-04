Hyderabad City top cop holds review meet, moots peace panels with youth

Hyderabad: Ahead of festivals including Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Ramzan, Sri Rama Navami and Hanuman Jayanthi, Hyderabad City Commissioner C V Anand instructed to form new peace committees with more youngsters on board.

Commissioner CV Anand on Friday held a review meeting with all Additional DCPs and above rank officers to discuss the festivals and a range of important matters related to public safety and security. With upcoming festivals CP Anand instructed to bind over communal and Rowdy elements and to instate peace committees.

During the meeting, it was reviewed on all the crimes pending for want of arrests, investigation, FSL reports, charge sheets and DCPs were asked to specifically focus on them.

There was discussion on the reorganisation of Hyderabad City Police and the new accommodation, which is required, the several CCTV projects, the working status of the cameras and targets were set for each SHO and DCP to install new cameras.

A new wing called D-CAMO (Drones & Cameras Maintenance Organisation) is now instated to deal with all CCTV camera and Drone repairs, projects, execution which will be headed by an Addl DCP /ACP rank officer which is further structured into 4 sub-wings.

An independent third-party audit will be carried out across the city to identify the grey spots lacking CCTV coverage and to check the working condition of the existing cameras. "Let us sensitize the public on the significance of CCTVs in crime prevention & detection," said Anand.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming response to the online amusement licenses system, which received over 1183 applications in the past few weeks. Taking cue from this, the IT cell was tasked to bring in more police services like the issue of Arms licenses online for the convenience of the public.

He also instructed his deputies to initiate more programmes towards health and wellness through the Fit Cop programme, and to support the homes of the fallen heroes of the force, the need for CPR education in light of the death of a young and fit constable recently.